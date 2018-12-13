WATCH: Young, Oladipo and Sabonis pick up double-doubles over Bucks
The Pacers' offense clicked against the Bucks, but Thaddeus Young, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis played all-around basketball in the victory.
