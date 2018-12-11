Young on Oladipo’s presence on the bench: ‘He’s still a voice’
Thaddeus Young what Victor Oladipo brings to the Pacers as he sits out: "Vic has been huge for us even while he's not playing. He's still a voice and he still comes to work each and every day."
