Collison praises Pacers’ second unit after win over Kings
Darren Collison on Myles Turner, who he says has been the difference in the Pacers' defensive improvement: "When you have a big man like that and he's blocking shots, it just changes the whole game. Now you have guards hesitant to get inside the paint."
