Sabonis: ‘We just knew we had to stick together and fight’ against Kings
Video Details
Domas Sabonis on Thaddeus Young, who scored a season-high 20 in the Pacers' win over the Kings: "Thad is amazing. Every time he comes in he's a beast. He helps us in so many ways, you can't even describe it."
