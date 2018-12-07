Myles Turner hosts youth basketball camp at Trinity High School
Myles Turner on hosting his youth basketball camp at his alma mater, Trinity High School: "This camp, it means everything to me. ... I've had great experiences at camps, so I want to share my experiences."
