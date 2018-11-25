West Lafayette coach Shane Fry on the state championship
Video Details
West Lafayette coach Shane Fry on claiming the Class 3A title: "This senior class is outstanding. I'm so proud of these guys and for it to finish the way it finished, they deserved this."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618