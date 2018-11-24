Jack Kiser on winning the back-to-back Class A state titles at Pioneer
Pioneer Panthers' Jack Kiser had a historic career and capped it off by winning back-to-back IHSAA Class A titles: "There's no words to describe it. To go out on top as a competitor, that's all you want."
