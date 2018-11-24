Carmel’s John Hebert reacts after losing Class 6A championship game
Video Details
Carmel coach John Hebert after falling in the IHSAA Class 6A championship game: "Congratulations to Warren Central. They earned this. They deserve it. They're the state champions, and we still had a great year."
