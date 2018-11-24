Warren Central’s Jayson West on winning the Class 6A state title
Video Details
Warren Central's Jayson West on his team's impressive work ethic: "They're Eastsiders. Eastsiders are strong. Everybody thinks, but nobody knows. They get about two weeks off a year, and they don't even want those two weeks off. That's what makes them special."
