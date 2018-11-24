Bishop Dwenger’s Brenden Lytle: ‘I never let my head down’ during four-overtime thriller

Even during a back-and-forth, four-overtime thriller, Bishop Dwenger QB Brenden Lytle never lost confidence: "I never let my head down because I know our defense, what they can do. When we got to that huddle that last drive, I said to them, '10 more yards, let's go.'"

