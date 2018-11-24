Bishop Dwenger’s T.J. Tippmann: ‘I just went for it’ on game-winning touchdown
Video Details
Bishop Dwenger's T.J. Tippmann on how his team stayed focused during a four-overtime showdown: "We had to rely on each other. That's the only way we got through the game — picking each other up and having each other's backs."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618