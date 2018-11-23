Troy Burgess: ‘I’m going to kick myself that I didn’t go for two’
Though his team fell in the fourth overtime, Evansville Central coach Troy Burgess has plenty of praise for his players: "They've played well, they've played hard, they've represented our community all year long. I'm so proud of the way they play the game."
