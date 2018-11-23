Jason Garrett: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of our guys’ after winning state title
Bishop Dwenger head coach Jason Garrett after T.J. Tippmann's game-winning TD in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game: "To have that senior finish it speaks volumes. It's our seniors, it's our captains, our coaching staff and this great support. It's a team effort."
