IHSAA holds inaugural Unified flag football series
Video Details
This year, IHSAA held its inaugural United flag football series, which gives special-needs and general-population students the opportunity to learn life lessons, build lasting bonds and compete on the same field together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618