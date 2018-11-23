Spencer Wright on playing hurt in state championship: ‘I was not quitting this game’
Video Details
WeBo wide receiver Logan Benson praised his QB, Spencer Wright: "Coming in from the beginning, we've just had that amazing chemistry. I know that no matter what, I can trust him to put the ball where I can get it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618