Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson: ‘We had a great run’
Video Details
Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson after falling just short in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship game: "We want to make this an annual thing. We want to get back here again. We'll get back to work here pretty soon."
