WeBo coach Justin Pelley on winning the Class 2A state championship
WeBo head coach Justin Pelley on winning a state championship with his dad, Denny, a legendary former head coach at Mooresville and Speedway who now serves as a member of his staff: "He deserves this. He deserves this. I'm happy."
