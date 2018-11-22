Oladipo and Young host Come to Our House Thanksgiving dinner
Victor Oladipo, Thaddeus Young and the Pacers hosted the Come to Our House Thanksgiving dinner at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Vic says it was a great experience: "To really give back to the community and the people less fortunate than we are, I truly believe it's our duty and obligation to do that."
