Collison on Pacers’ depth: ‘We’re good enough all-around for guys to step up’
Darren Collison on the Pacers getting more comfortable as a unit: "Guys just played tonight. Part of the problem in the beginning of the season — guys were kind of overthinking. ... Today, everybody just played free."
