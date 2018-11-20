McMillan on Holiday: ‘I love the intensity he brings to the floor’
Video Details
Nate McMillan on whether Aaron Holiday has done enough to keep playing when Victor Oladipo returns: "I think that kid has earned the right to be out on the floor. ... I've talked about how tough it is to play a 10-man rotation, but we may have to look at that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618