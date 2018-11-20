Domas Sabonis: ‘It would have been amazing’ to get a triple-double
Video Details
Sabonis says the Pacers didn't feel like they needed to prove anything with Oladipo out: "We didn't even think about that. We're a team (where) everybody loves each other. ... We knew Vic was out, and next man up. Aaron Holiday comes in and does a great job."
