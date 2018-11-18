McMillan on Holiday: ‘We don’t win this game if he doesn’t come in’
Video Details
- Aaron Holiday
- Aaron Holiday
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana - Pacers
- Indiana Pacers
- NBA
-
Nate McMillan says Aaron Holiday was ready to step in as the next man up: "If any of our guards went down, he was going to be the next guy we put out there... We don't win this game if he doesn't come in and play the way he did."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618