Oladipo: ‘The bench picked us up and played well’ against Heat
Video Details
Victor Oladipo was proud that Tyreke Evans got more aggressive against the Heat: "He's no longer John Stockton. Actually, he's got to do it one more time, then I'll stop calling him John Stockton."
