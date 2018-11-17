Young: ‘It’s going to be hard to beat us’ if Evans keeps producing
Thaddeus Young credits the Pacers' bench for Friday night's win over the Heat: "Everybody on that second unit played well, and they did a really good job of getting us back into the game and getting us the lead."
