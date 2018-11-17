Cory Joseph: ‘We just made the right reads’ against Heat
Cory Joseph on the bench picking up Victor Oladipo, who had a quiet night against the Heat: "It's going to be tough for him to do it every night, even though he can. When he's having a little bit of an off night we have to step up, which we did today."
