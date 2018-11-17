Chandler Thompson on Muncie Central’s 1988 state championship victory
Chandler Thompson on Muncie Central's 1988 state championship run: "We talk about it all the time. We still stay in touch. That was a special group, because we got to witness how the group ahead of us lost. We said we didn't want to be like that group and lose in the sectionals."
