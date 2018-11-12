McMillan on Rockets’ Harden and Paul: ‘Tough to stop those guys’
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- James Harden
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nate McMillan said it was hard to answer to James Harden' and Chris Paul tonight: "It's tough trying to stop those guys... We knew that team was capable of getting hot, even though they haven't shot the ball early this season... We knew they were very capable."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618