Cory Joseph and Darren Collison on the victory over the Heat
Video Details
Darren Collison scored 17 points and says the win over the Heat is what the Pacers needed: "These are the type of games that will get us back on track."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618