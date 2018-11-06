Pacers honor the inspirational Tyler Trent
Video Details
The Pacers are honoring the inspirational Tyler Trent, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer, at Monday night's game. But he's not there just for leisure. He'll be calling the game on radio.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices