WATCH: Oladipo’s 24 points carries Pacers to victory over Celtics
Video Details
Victor Oladipo recorded a double-double and hit a game-winning 3-pointer to propel the Pacers past the Celtics.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices