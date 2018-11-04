Oladipo on his game-winning 3-pointer against Celtics
Video Details
Victor Oladipo was surprised to hear he missed nine 3-pointers but says the misses didn't discourage him: "You just got to keep shooting... It doesn't mean you should stop shooting, I work too hard to just stop."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices