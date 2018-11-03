Myles Turner: Block on final play of win over Bulls was ‘a big one for me’
Victor Oladipo after the Pacers' victory over the Bulls: "I'm not feeling well, but I don't care. It's time to win." Myles Turner: "You know how these singers are. He's a prima donna. He ain't sick."
