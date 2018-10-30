Bogdanovic: ‘We beat ourselves tonight’
Video Details
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
- West
-
Bojan Bogdanovic says the Pacers didn't move the ball well against the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices