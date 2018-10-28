WATCH: Pacers show strong ball movement again in victory over Cavaliers
Video Details
The Indiana Pacers rallied for a road victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers with strong ball movement.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices