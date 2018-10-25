McMillan: ‘We did a better job of making the defense work’ against Spurs
Nate McMillan on the Pacers' strong ball movement against the Spurs: "Our goal each night is to get 25-plus assists. Tonight we had 34. When we're moving the ball like that and sharing the ball and no one cares who's scoring, everybody gets involved, and it's a beautiful game to watch."
