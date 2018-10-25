Oladipo credits McMillan and his teammates after victory over Spurs
As usual, Victor Oladipo deflects credit after the Pacers' victory: "Credit goes to Coach Nate. Me and him watched film for like an hour-and-a-half yesterday, just trying to find a great way to set the tone as far as moving the ball. ... He helped me a lot today."
