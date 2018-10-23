WATCH: Oladipo and Bogdanovic each score 20 in loss to Wolves
Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 20 points apiece against the Timberwolves, but the Pacers were unable to pull off the victory.
