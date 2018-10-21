Kyle O’Quinn on joining Pacers: ‘Good team… I just play my role’
Kyle O'Quinn had a big night off the bench with 16 points, and he feels comfortable in his new home: "I appreciate the fans... Good team and I just play my role within it."
