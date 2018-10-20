WATCH: Pacers can’t take advantage of hot start against Bucks
Video Details
Despite an 8-0 run to begin the game and a double-double from Domas Sabonis, the Pacers were unable to capitalize in Milwaukee on Friday night and suffered a 118-101 loss to the Bucks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices