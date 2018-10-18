McMillan: ‘Every guy who went on the floor played hard’
Video Details
Nate McMillan loved to get the win, but also appreciated the effort level of the Pacers on Wednesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices