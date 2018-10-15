GM Pritchard with Chris Denari on outlook for 2018-19 Pacers
Video Details
GM Kevin Pritchard loved last year's Pacers, and he's getting good vibes about this year's group, too. "We've got a good culture again. I can feel that already."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices