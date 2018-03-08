Booker on his Pacers debut: ‘It was fun being out there’
Trevor Booker is already carving out a role with his new team, the Pacers.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Turner on loss: 'Nobody made shots ... It zaps your confidence a little bit'
6 hours ago
Booker on his Pacers debut: 'It was fun being out there'
7 hours ago
McMillan on Oladipo: 'I don't think he's fatigued'
7 hours ago
WATCH: Pacers drop to the Jazz at home
7 hours ago
Joseph on Pacers’ win: “We stayed in the game for 48 minutes
2 days ago
WATCH: Pacers earn grind-out win over Bucks
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»
20146-20149