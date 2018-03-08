WATCH: Pacers drop to the Jazz at home

Jazz-Pacers highlights

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Turner on loss: 'Nobody made shots ... It zaps your confidence a little bit'

Turner on loss: 'Nobody made shots ... It zaps your confidence a little bit'

6 hours ago

Booker on his Pacers debut: 'It was fun being out there'

Booker on his Pacers debut: 'It was fun being out there'

7 hours ago

McMillan on Oladipo: 'I don't think he's fatigued'

McMillan on Oladipo: 'I don't think he's fatigued'

7 hours ago

WATCH: Pacers drop to the Jazz at home

WATCH: Pacers drop to the Jazz at home

7 hours ago

Joseph on Pacers’ win: “We stayed in the game for 48 minutes

Joseph on Pacers’ win: “We stayed in the game for 48 minutes

2 days ago

WATCH: Pacers earn grind-out win over Bucks

WATCH: Pacers earn grind-out win over Bucks

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»