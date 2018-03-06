McMillan on Bogdanovic: ‘He delivered’

On a night when Victor Oladipo wasn't at his best, Nate McMillan was impressed with how well Bojan Bogdanovic stepped up to help the team.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Joseph on Pacers’ win: “We stayed in the game for 48 minutes

Joseph on Pacers’ win: “We stayed in the game for 48 minutes

17 hours ago

WATCH: Pacers earn grind-out win over Bucks

WATCH: Pacers earn grind-out win over Bucks

17 hours ago

Oladipo on grind-out win over Bucks: 'Just shows how good a team we are'

Oladipo on grind-out win over Bucks: 'Just shows how good a team we are'

17 hours ago

McMillan on Bogdanovic: 'He delivered'

McMillan on Bogdanovic: 'He delivered'

17 hours ago

Bogdanovic: Pacers are the rest of the league's 'problem' now

Bogdanovic: Pacers are the rest of the league's 'problem' now

17 hours ago

Thad Young on Pacers: 'Overall, we mesh well as a team'

Thad Young on Pacers: 'Overall, we mesh well as a team'

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»