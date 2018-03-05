HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers hang on for victory over Wizards

The Indiana Pacers had to weather a couple of aggressive runs by the Washington Wizards, but they held on for a victory in D.C. on Sunday night.

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win in DC: 'To come back here is always special'

18 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers hang on for victory over Wizards

18 hours ago

Nate McMillan: Pacers have 'gotten back to playing defense'

18 hours ago

Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks

2 days ago

Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’

2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks

2 days ago

