Victor Oladipo after Pacers’ win in DC: ‘To come back here is always special’

Video Details

How does fourth in the East sound for Victor Oladipo? "It sounds OK. There's more. We've got more."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win in DC: 'To come back here is always special'

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win in DC: 'To come back here is always special'

18 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers hang on for victory over Wizards

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers hang on for victory over Wizards

18 hours ago

Nate McMillan: Pacers have 'gotten back to playing defense'

Nate McMillan: Pacers have 'gotten back to playing defense'

18 hours ago

Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks

Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks

2 days ago

Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’

Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’

2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks

HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»