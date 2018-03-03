Nate McMillan: Pacers’ win over Bucks was a ‘grind-out game’
Nate McMillan says the Pacers' remaining games will have a playoff-like feel: "This is where you have to execute and trust everything you've conditioned yourself to do."
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks
1 day ago
Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks
1 day ago
Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win over Bucks: 'This was a playoff basketball atmosphere'
1 day ago
Nate McMillan: Pacers' win over Bucks was a 'grind-out game'
1 day ago
WATCH: Pacers’ comeback bid falls short against Hawks
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»
20146-20149