Victor Oladipo after Pacers’ win over Bucks: ‘This was a playoff basketball atmosphere’

Victor Oladipo remains focused on the bigger picture after the Indiana Pacers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks: "We've just got to continue to keep growing and keep getting better, keep getting better, keep getting better, keep getting better."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks

Thaddeus Young: ‘It got a little chippy’ against Bucks

23 hours ago

Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’

Cory Joseph: ‘We’ve gotten back to playing Pacers basketball’

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks

HIGHLIGHTS: Oladipo takes over in second half as Pacers defeat Bucks

1 day ago

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win over Bucks: 'This was a playoff basketball atmosphere'

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' win over Bucks: 'This was a playoff basketball atmosphere'

1 day ago

Nate McMillan: Pacers' win over Bucks was a 'grind-out game'

Nate McMillan: Pacers' win over Bucks was a 'grind-out game'

1 day ago

WATCH: Pacers’ comeback bid falls short against Hawks

WATCH: Pacers’ comeback bid falls short against Hawks

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»