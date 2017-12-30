McMillan after Pacers’ loss to Bulls: ‘We’re not defending well at all’
Nate McMillan when asked what the Indiana Pacers need to do to right the ship: "Play with more of a sense of urgency. We've lost that sense of urgency."
4 hours ago
