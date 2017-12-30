Pacers visit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
Nate McMillan on the Indiana Pacers' visit to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital: "It's really a great time for me. I've always enjoyed coming to the hospital to visit the kids and the families just to try to put a smile on their face."
Pacers visit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
