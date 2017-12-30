Pacers visit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Nate McMillan on the Indiana Pacers' visit to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital: "It's really a great time for me. I've always enjoyed coming to the hospital to visit the kids and the families just to try to put a smile on their face."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

McMillan after Pacers' loss to Bulls: 'We're not defending well at all'

McMillan after Pacers' loss to Bulls: 'We're not defending well at all'

4 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers can't stop Markkanen, Mirotic in loss to Bulls

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers can't stop Markkanen, Mirotic in loss to Bulls

4 hours ago

Pacers visit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Pacers visit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

4 hours ago

Countdown to Basketball Day Indiana: Brebeuf-Ben Davis

Countdown to Basketball Day Indiana: Brebeuf-Ben Davis

4 hours ago

Countdown to Basketball Day Indiana: Richmond High School

Countdown to Basketball Day Indiana: Richmond High School

1 day ago

Stephenson not happy with late turnover in Pacers’ loss to Mavs

Stephenson not happy with late turnover in Pacers’ loss to Mavs

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»